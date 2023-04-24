Playa Bowls to host opening in Camp Hill with free food, T-shirts for customers

The location will offer free bowls and T-Shirts to the first 50 guests in line on the morning of April 29.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A brand new Camp Hill business is giving away free food and apparel this weekend!

Playa Bowls, a superfruit bowl shop, announced the opening of its newest shop in Camp Hill on Saturday, April 29.

Located at 3544 Gettysburg Road, the new shop sits in the complex with a Trader Joe's and an upcoming Chick-fil-A.

The location will offer free bowls and T-shirts to the first 50 guests in line on the morning of the 29. Topped with tons of fresh fruit and filled with either oatmeal, acai or pitaya, the bowls claim to give customers a variety of energy-boosing ingredients