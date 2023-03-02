Pink-toned pineapple embraces Valentine's Day spirit

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. If you're looking for a unique gift that embraces the sweet and pink-tinted holiday spirit, give a Pinkglow Pineapple a taste.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — They say diamonds are a girl's best friend... but what about the "Jewel of the Jungle?"

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. started growing the Pinkglow® Pineapple in 2005. The pale pink fruit is said to be juicer, sweeter and less sour than a traditional pineapple.

First sold in 2020, the pineapple is grown in south central Costa Rica, where the soil and climate create the perfect environment for the fruit to thrive.

FOX43's Sean Streicher, Jackie De Tore and Danielle Miller tasted the fruit to see if it lives up to its jeweled title.

"At first I was like 'this is a normal pineapple,' but it's not," Sean said.

"It tastes sweeter at the end," Danielle agreed. "There's not a lot of tartness."

"It tastes exactly the same as a normal pineapple until the very last second, and then it's a little bit of sweetness at the end," Jackie said.

The trio suggests dipping the sweet fruit into chocolate for some extra Valentine's Day pizazz.

Those interested in trying the limited distribution Pinkglow® Pineapple for themselves can order one online or find it in stores at select retailers.

Buyers may notice that the pineapple is without the fruit's signature crown. Del Monte says this is because they remove the crowns before the fruit is shipped in order to reduce waste, support sustainability and replant the crowns to increase the harvest of this unique crop.