Pepsi, IHOP team up to create maple syrup-flavored soft drink

TOLEDO, Ohio โ€” Pepsi and IHOP are partnering to offer Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola for a limited time, but you'll have to act fast if you hope to win a can.

The soft drink combines the "indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi." Starting Thursday morning, you could be one of 2,000 lucky recipients through the #ShowUsYourStack campaign.

Foodies and cola lovers who want a taste of the new beverage should post a photo of their stack of pancakes on Twitter or Instagram, and include the following in the caption: #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes and @IHOP. The contest ends March 29.

You must follow @Pepsi for the duration of the contest.

Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola ๐Ÿฅž



Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP + #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! pic.twitter.com/NqAkkirzz2 — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 24, 2022

One lucky winner will receive a custom-made Pepsi spout, inspired by the iconic IHOP syrup pitchers.

โ€œThere is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola โ€“ sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldnโ€™t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isnโ€™t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,โ€ said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer for Pepsi. โ€œWe canโ€™t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online.โ€

Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brandโ€™s unique innovations including PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi x Cracker Jack.