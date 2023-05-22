Pennsylvania trade association declares the Orange Crush is the state's official adult summer drink

York County-based Holla Spirits vows to donate 10% of this summer's sales of "Thirsty, Orange Ya" vodka—a key component of the cocktail—to Uplifting Athletes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania tavern and beverage trade association has declared the Orange Crush as the Keystone State's official summer cocktail.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association made the declaration to help celebrate both National Craft Distillery Day and National Tavern Month.

As part of the celebration, York County-based Holla Spirits said it will donate 10% of sales of its "Thirsty, Oranga Ya" vodka—a key component of the Orange Crush—to Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people impacted by rare diseases, the PLBTA said in a press release.

The organizations challenged other Pennsylvania-based distilleries to join the fundraising effort, while encouraging the state’s bars to add the drink to their summer cocktail menus.

“With a statewide membership of small business bars, taverns, and licensed restaurants, it makes logical sense for us to declare Pennsylvania’s Official Summer Drink for adults,” said Chuck Moran, executive director for the PLBTA. “More importantly, it’s even better that we can link it to a worthy cause through a partnership of Pennsylvania’s distilleries and taverns.”

Holla Spirits founder Patrick Shorb says having an official summer drink for Pennsylvania to benefit a worthy cause makes sense, and his company is more than willing to participate.

“As someone impacted by rare diseases, our brand is passionate about doing our part to assist organizations dedicated to fighting these horrible conditions,” he said. “We’re excited about this declaration from the state’s taverns, and very happy to participate.”

Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit organization founded in 2007, harnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases.

Since 2007, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $8 Million dollars by engaging athletes in order to positively impact the rare disease community through research and driving action.

"We are thankful that both Holla Spirits and the PLBTA want to help raise funds throughout the summer to bring awareness and drive action for people impacted by rare diseases,” said Rob Long, executive director of Uplifting Athletes.

Shorb says starting June 1, tavern patrons should ask their bartenders for the Official Pennsylvania Summer Adult Drink of 2023 using Holla Spirits Thirsty, Orange ya? vodka.

Shorb adds that the recipe for the drink will be available at www.HollaSpirits.com for those who wish to enjoy the drink at home.

If you can't wait until June 1, here's a recipe for the drink, courtesy of Delish.com.

Ingredients

2 ounces, orange-flavored vodka

2 ounces, triple sec

1 medium orange, juiced

Lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite or Sierra Mist

A few dashes of orange bitters (optional)

Ice

Orange slice for garnish

Directions