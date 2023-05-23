Pa. Craft breweries team up to bring back all-Pennsylvania Veterans beer for Memorial Day

"Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six" will release at participating breweries across the state this weekend, with proceeds going to Keystone Military Families.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — For a fourth year, craft breweries from across Pennsylvania have teamed up to bring back an all-Pennsylvania Veterans beer collaboration to help support Pennsylvania Veterans.

"Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six" will release at participating breweries across Pennsylvania on Memorial Day Weekend, with proceeds of sales going directly to the Keystone Military Families organization.

Since 2019, the Pennsylvania Veterans' Collaboration Beer has raised over $60,000 dollars to support fellow Pennsylvania Veterans.

Founded in 2002, Keystone Military Families was established with the goal of providing support for our deployed troops and their families.

In 2010, the organization realized there was also a need for veteran support, so they reorganized and expanded services.

Located in Shoemakersville, Berks County, Keystone Military Families' mission is to support Pennsylvania military families every week with groceries, clothing, household items, furniture and more while still shipping up to 100 care packages monthly and 10,000 Christmas stockings annually.

If you would like to support the great work they continue to do, you can do so here.

Not only is this a beer being produced by Pennsylvania veterans, but it will also include ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and operated businesses.

Grain and malt for this beer will come from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills. Some of the hops being used for the beer have been produced by GEMS Farms Hops in Carlisle, both of which are veteran-owned businesses.

This year, due to a large amount of PA veteran breweries involved, the brew days were broken into four regional breweries: Ten7 Brewing (North Wales), Tattered Flag Brewing (Middletown), Gearhouse Brewing (Chambersburg) and Butler Brew Works (Butler).

This ensures that the beer would be available all over the state.

“Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six” is a 6% Hazy Pale Ale brewed with Spelt, Toasted Oats, and Pale Wheat malts. These malts give it a cracker-like backbone and help to balance the subtle bitterness. Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial, Citra, Comet, and Simcoe hops were used in this recipe to bring out flavors and aromas of papaya, melon, and stone fruits with a soft and fluffy finish.

Consumers can begin enjoying the beer on Memorial Day Weekend at all of these participating breweries: