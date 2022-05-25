Pa.’s official summer adult drink declared by state taverns

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association has declared the Holla Sweetfire Jalapeño Bloody Mary the drink of the season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A statewide trade association representing the bar industry has declared Pennsylvania’s official summer adult drink for 2022, according to a press release.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBTA) says that the Holla Sweetfire Jalapeño Bloody Mary will be that very drink, and that it will benefit the mission of Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit that raises awareness and research funds for rare childhood diseases, also according to the press release.

Holla Spirits, a Pennsylvania-based distillery in York, will be donating 10% of sales of its Sweetfire Jalapeño brand from June through August to Uplifting Athletes.

"We are thrilled to be working with Holla Spirits and the PLBTA throughout the summer to bring awareness and drive action for people impacted by rare diseases,” Rob Long, executive director of Uplifting Athletes said.

Holla Spirits founder Patrick Shorb added that the idea of an official summer drink for the Commonwealth to benefit a worthy cause made sense to him.

“It’s only natural that Pennsylvania has an official summer adult drink declared by our association,” Chuck Moran, executive director for the PLBTA added. “It’s great we can tie it into a way to help raise funds for Uplifting Athletes too.”

Starting June 1, Moran says that patrons can ask for the Official Pennsylvania Summer Adult Drink of 2022: The Holla Sweetfire Jalapeño Bloody Mary when they're out at Pennsylvania establishments.