Peach BBQ pork chops with summer favorites | Seasonal Servings

This week's Seasonal Servings is all about BBQ favorites! Peaches, corn, watermelon, lime, basil and cilantro put a fun twist on summer favorites.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s all about the BBQ in this week’s Seasonal Servings!

Seasonal, summertime favorites like peaches, corn, lime and watermelon are paired with fresh herbs, basil and cilantro to bring the many flavors of summer into a single meal! The peaches are sliced and grilled but also used in a makeshift peach BBQ sauce for grilled pork chops!

Corn gets an elote-style spin with tangy lime and fresh cilantro. Finally, a cool and refreshing watermelon-feta salad is paired with basil for an unexpected, yet delicious flavor pairing! Read below for this BBQ bonanza!

Grilled Peach BBQ pork chops with watermelon feta salad and elote-style corn

Pork and peach BBQ sauces:

6-8 pork chops

1 peach, peeled and chopped

½ cup, BBQ sauce

1 teaspoon, onion powder

1 teaspoon, garlic powder

1 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1 teaspoon, chili powder

½ teaspoon, red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon, olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Grilled peaches:

3 peaches, cored and sliced

About 1 tablespoon, honey, for drizzling

Watermelon feta salad:

Pre-cut watermelon quarter (or cut your own and use the rest another time!)

½ cup, feta

1 cup, blueberries

¼ cup, fresh basil, sliced (could use mint instead)

About 2 tablespoons, olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Elote-style corn:

4 ears of corn

1 cup, sour cream

½ cup, cotija cheese

½ tablespoon, smoked paprika

1 tablespoon, elote seasoning

2 limes (1 juiced, 1 sliced into wedges for serving)

2 cups, crushed nacho cheese Doritos (or other chip of choice)

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions for the pork chops

Brush the pork chops in olive oil and season them with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the various seasonings over them. Set aside. Take the diced, peeled peaches and puree them using an immersion blender. Put your BBQ sauce of choice into a small pot. Mix in the peach puree, and cook the mixture on medium heat for about eight to 10 minutes. Grill the pork chops using a ridged grill pan or outside grill. Make sure to baste them with some of the sauce along the way!

Directions for the peaches

Toss the peaches in olive and then grill on one side for about two minutes, until it starts to soften but has grill marks. Flip them over and then drizzle them with the honey. Let them cook for another one to two minutes or until fully cooked. Serve alongside the peach BBQ pork chops.

Directions for the watermelon feta salad

Carefully separate the watermelon quarter from its rind. Dice the watermelon and pile it up over the rind. Add the blueberries. Sprinkle the feta. Drizzle the olive oil and then season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the basil, serve, and enjoy!

Directions for the elote-style corn

Grill the corn as you normally would, then set aside. Mix the sour cream with the lime juice, smoked paprika and elote seasoning, then set aside. Crush the chips, then spread them out in a plate and set it aside. Take an ear of corn and dip it into the sour cream mixture, coating it entirely. Sprinkle the corn with the cotija cheese and then roll it in the chips, ensuring it’s fully coated. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with a wedge of lime. Squeeze the lime over the corn before eating!