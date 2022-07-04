Commonwealth breweries join together for statewide Memorial Day beer release

"Adapt and Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale" will release statewide on Memorial Day Weekend. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to Keystone Military Families.

Breweries in Pa. announced on Tuesday that for the third year, breweries from across the Commonwealth have joined together for the return of an "all-Pennsylvania Veterans beer collaboration," according to a press release.

"Adapt and Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale" will release statewide on Memorial Day Weekend 2022. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to Keystone Military Families, an organization that provides support to military members and their families, also according to the release.

"Adapt and Overcome," is a 6.3% hazy, pale ale that was brewed with Keystone Pale and Vienna malt. Strata and Triple Pearl hops were added to offer flavors and aromas like pineapple, papaya, melon, and berry "with a dank and grassy finish."

The beer in this collaboration was produced by Pennsylvania veterans, and includes ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and operated businesses. For example, the grain and malt came from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills, and some of the hops were produced by GEMS Farms Hops in Carlisle.

A large portion of the beer was brewed at Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown, as well.

