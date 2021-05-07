Pa. Farm Show Food Fest kicks off May 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you missed the Farm Show this year and want to enjoy your favorite Pa. Farm Show food, you'll have a chance this weekend.
The Spring Food Fest will kick off 11 a.m. on Friday and run from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. through May 9. It will take place in the north lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.
While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors:
- Pa. Dairymen’s Association
- Pa. Livestock Association
- Pa. Mushroom Farmers
- Pa. Potato Cooperative
- PennAg Industries
- Snyder’s Concessions
- FFA Pizza
- Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers
The fest will also include a small Pa. Preferred marketplace which will include:
- Blind Spot Nutbutters
- Buffalo Valley Spice & Supply Co.
- The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey
- CM Bars LLC
- Hillbilly’s Jerky
- Lancaster Trading House, Inc.
- Main Line Pretzel Company
- Pleasures of the Palate, Inc.
- Stroopies, Inc.
- Tastie Teas
- Torchbearer Sauces LLC
- Whispering Brook Farm
- Wild LLC
- Uglie Acres
- Happy Valley Winery
- Christina Maser Company
- Chatty Monks Brewery
A full menu of product offerings is available here.
Parking is free for the outdoor food fest. Food and drinks will be available for purchase for grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available. Masks are required onsite and patrons are asked to be respectful of social distancing while waiting in vendor lines.