Pa. Farm Show Food Fest kicks off May 7

The outdoor event will feature Farm Show favorite foods and drinks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you missed the Farm Show this year and want to enjoy your favorite Pa. Farm Show food, you'll have a chance this weekend.

The Spring Food Fest will kick off 11 a.m. on Friday and run from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. through May 9. It will take place in the north lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors:

Pa. Dairymen’s Association

Pa. Livestock Association

Pa. Mushroom Farmers

Pa. Potato Cooperative

PennAg Industries

Snyder’s Concessions

FFA Pizza

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers

The fest will also include a small Pa. Preferred marketplace which will include:

Blind Spot Nutbutters

Buffalo Valley Spice & Supply Co.

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

CM Bars LLC

Hillbilly’s Jerky

Lancaster Trading House, Inc.

Main Line Pretzel Company

Pleasures of the Palate, Inc.

Stroopies, Inc.

Tastie Teas

Torchbearer Sauces LLC

Whispering Brook Farm

Wild LLC

Uglie Acres

Happy Valley Winery

Christina Maser Company

Chatty Monks Brewery

A full menu of product offerings is available here.