Limited edition Orange Cream milkshake will be part of PA Dairymen's Association celebration at 2023 Farm Show

The limited-edition Orange Cream shake is part of the Association's celebration of 70 years of milkshake sales at the Farm Show. Here's how to get a early taste.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced it will celebrate its 70th year of serving up milkshakes to Pennsylvania Farm Show customers with the debut of a new flavor at next month's event.

The Orange Cream shake will make its Farm Show debut at the 2023 show, which will run from Jan. 7-14.

The Dairymen's Association also said it will tease tastebuds with a handful of "Milkshakes on the Moo-ve" events that will feature the new flavor this month.

“2023 will be extra sweet as we celebrate our 70th birthday of serving our famous Farm Show milkshakes with our new delicious, limited-edition Orange Cream milkshake for all to enjoy," said PA Dairymen's Association executive director David Smith. "To commemorate this special year, we are delighted to not only offer a brand-new milkshake flavor but also to team up with Renewal by Andersen of Central PA to give away free milkshakes to the first 50 fans at our 70th Birthday Celebration Pop Ups in December."

Here's the December event schedule:

Friday, December 9th, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., West Shore Plaza, 1200 Market Street, Lemoyne, (directly across from Karns Foods)/ 70th Birthday Milkshake Toast at 10:45 a.m. with PA Dairy Princesses and other Special Guests! PLEASE JOIN US!

1200 Market Street, Lemoyne, (directly across from Karns Foods)/ Saturday, December 10th, 11a.m. - 4 p.m., Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz

1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz Friday, December 16th, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Cross Roads Sale & Market, 5415 PA-25, Gratz

5415 PA-25, Gratz Saturday, December 17th, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg,

6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Thursday, December 22nd, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Kennie’s Markets, 217 West Middle Street, Gettysburg

The first 50 milkshake fans at each December Pop Up will get one FREE milkshake, thanks to Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.

At the Farm Show, the Dairymen will also offer:

Delicious golden-fried Mozzarella Cheese Cubes served with Marinara,

Scrumptious Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and Grilled Cheese Stix with a side of Marinara

Ice Cream

Fresh, locally produced PA White and Chocolate Milk