Missing those Farm Show milkshakes? Here's how you can grab one next month

The PA Dairymen's Association will hold three events, including two in central Pennsylvania, where shake fans can get their fix during Dairy Month in June.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In recognition of June Dairy Month, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is teaming up with milkshake fans, Pa. Dairy Princesses and area businesses and organizations to celebrate Pennsylvania's dairy industry with one of its most delicious products—the Farm Show Milkshake.

Here's how you can sample those delicious concoctions—a staple of the annual Farm Show event every January—at the start of the summer.

The PA Dairymen's "Milkshakes on the MOO-ve" events will be held:

Thursday, June 1 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Fill a Glass with Hope Kick Off at Weis Markets, 3440 Grandview Drive, Macungie, Lehigh County

The Pa. Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and Weis Markets along with the Pa. Dairy Princesses and other partners will announce how consumers can join the campaign to spread fresh milk across the state to families struggling with hunger. Milkshakes will be available to the public for purchase.

Friday, June 2 (6-10 p.m.): “LEGEN-DAIRY” City of Lancaster Bureau of Police First Friday Event, Ewell Plaza, 123 N. Queen St., Lancaster

The Dairymen’s Association is partnering with Lancaster City Police, Pa. Dairy Princesses, Star Rock Farms and sponsors to offer FREE milkshakes to the first 1,000 attendees, as well as fun games, a baby calf area and more as part of Lancaster’s First Friday events.

Milkshakes will be available to the public for purchase. Thanks to sponsors: City of Lancaster Bureau of Police, Star Rock Farms, Fulton Bank, Lancaster Ag Council, Acuity Advisors and CPAs, Blakinger Thomas Law Firm.

Tuesday, June 20 (Noon-5 p.m.): Renewal by Andersen of Central Pa. Days of Caring Dairy Celebration, Renewal by Andersen Showroom, 4856 Carlisle Pk., Mechanicsburg

Renewal by Andersen of Central Pa. will host the Milkshake Truck to celebrate June Dairy month and will offer a FREE milkshake to the first 50 attendees. Milkshakes will be available to the public for purchase.

“We are excited to celebrate our state’s hardworking dairy farmers and all who help produce our delicious dairy foods and products for families across the state,” says Pa. Dairymen’s Association executive director Dave Smith. “We enjoy spreading milkshake smiles and collaborating with businesses and organizations to help educate everyone in our communities on where their food comes from and are looking forward to a fun month ahead.”

Follow the Pa. Dairymen’s Association on social media all month for dairy industry highlights and a full schedule of events on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.