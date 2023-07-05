Outdoor street dining returns with 'Second Saturdays' in Harrisburg

Second Saturdays in the City will take place each second Saturday of the month for the rest of the season, with future dates on August 12 and September 9.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is welcoming back a crowd-favorite with the return of outdoor street dining!

Harrisburg, alongside the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District and ten crowd-favorite restaurants, is excited to welcome the return of street dining, beginning Saturday, July 8, along Second Street in Downtown Harrisburg.

Second Saturdays in the City will allow restaurants and bars to extend seating out into the street for service between 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Second Street will close to traffic from Market to Pine Streets as well as Locust and Walnut Streets up to Third Streets from 5-11 p.m.

“We’ve heard a lot from people that they really enjoyed when the City closed down Second Street on the weekends for dinner during the pandemic,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “Our businesses up and down Second [Street] have been tremendous, and we want to thank them for participating because we think this will give them a little boost in business for a few extra Saturdays this summer.”

Second Saturdays in the City will take place each second Saturday of the month for the rest of the season, with future dates on August 12 and September 9.

The latter will lead into the Downtown Improvement District’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week, which runs from September 11-15 and September 18-22.

Restaurants participating in the inaugural Second Saturday on July 8 include: Arooga’s, Bacco Pizzeria & Wine Bar, Brick Haus, Café Fresco, Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar, Federal Taphouse, JB Lovedraft’s, McGrath’s Irish Pub, Palumbo’s, and Stock’s On Second.

“There has been a demand to bring [street dining] back,” said Todd Vander Woude, Executive Director of the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. “This is an opportunity for the restaurants to embrace their creativity and explore different dining options, while also allowing the community to enjoy great food in a unique setting.”