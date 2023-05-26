Organizers want to build the world's largest Lebanon bologna sandwich at the Lebanon Area Fair

Visit Lebanon Valley is teaming up with local businesses to create the giant Lebanon bologna Sandwich at the Lebanon Area Fair from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon Valley could soon be the home of the world's largest Lebanon bologna sandwich!

Breaking records isn't the only purpose of the sandwich though. Organizers will also partner with Lebanon County Christian Ministries to help fight hunger in the Lebanon Valley.

Featuring Lebanon bologna from Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats, the grand plan is to assemble and unveil the sandwich during the Fair's Community Night.

All fairgoers are encouraged to watch the build and enjoy a free slice of the completed sandwich along with plenty of toppings from the accompanying fixin's bar.

The Lebanon bologna theme doesn't end there! The theme will continue beyond the sandwich with stickers, buttons and t-shirts. It may not be verified by Guinness World Records, but officials promise the sandwich will be big and full of bologna!

Before the event, guests are encouraged to join the effort to "take a bite out of hunger" by sponsoring a one-foot "bite" of the sandwich.

Each long-foot sponsorship is $100 and all sponsorship fees will go directly to Lebanon County Christian Ministries as a tax-deductible donation. With the goal of a 150-foot sandwich, that's a potential $15,000 donated to LCCM!