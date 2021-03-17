St. Patrick's Day is all about eating, if we're being honest. Here to help you out with deciding what to make, are Harry and Yanni from Olivia's.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Having trouble deciding what to make for St. Patrick's Day? As usual, the guys from Olivia's have got you covered.

Adrienne also has a sugary, colorful cocktail because that is always a necessity, especially now.

Check out the recipes below:

Irish Soda Bread:



5 cups, All Trumps Baking Flour

1 tablespoon, baking soda

1 tablespoon, baking powder

1 tablespoon, dry instant yeast

1/2 pound, melted Irish butter

5 tablespoons, white sugar

1 tablespoon, kosher salt

1 cup, buttermilk



Preheat convection oven to 375 degrees F. Mix all dry ingredients using the kneading attachment (approximately 3 minutes). Add butter and buttermilk. Knead dough 6-10 minutes or until smooth and formed into a ball. Turn dough onto floured surface. Form into dough balls of approximately 8 ounces each. Place on baking tray. Lightly brush tops with corn oil. Loosely cover with Saran Wrap to help the bread rise. Once the dough has almost doubled in size (approximately 1 hour), bake in oven until lightly browned (approximately 16 minutes).



Guinness Pub Shrimp and Cheese Fondue

1 bottle, Guinness beer

1 teaspoon, Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 pound, shrimp (peeled, deveined, and chopped)

2 tablespoon, Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon, black pepper

2 cups, chicken stock

2 tablespoons, slurry (1 tablespoon corn starch to 1 tablespoon water)

1 tablespoon, Old Bay

1 cup, sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

1 cup, Asiago cheese (shredded)

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish



Sauté garlic butter, shrimp, and Old Bay for approximately 2 minutes. Deglaze with Guinness beer. Add Worcestershire, Dijon, black pepper, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Add slurry while boiling to thicken. Stir in cheese blend and remove from heat once melted and creamy. Served with baked pretzel sticks.

Emerald Rain

Hypnotic

St. Elder Pamplemousse grapefruit liqueur

St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

Blue Curaçao

Orange juice

Ginger ale

Cucumber garnish

Rainbow sour candy garnish



Fill glass with ice. Add all ingredients except ginger ale. Shake. Top with ginger ale, then add garnish.