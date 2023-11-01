Start the new year off strong and healthy with Olivia's nutrient-rich Leonidas salad

Packed with nutrients and topped with pomegranate balsamic and chicken, Olivia's Leonidas salad looks to keep you strong and healthy in the new year.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Invoke the spirit of King Leonidas and start the new year off strong and healthy with this nutrient-packed salad from Olivia's.

The Leonidas salad is a savory blend of greens, cheese, bacon, nuts and fruit, all topped with a fire-grilled blackened chicken breast. For a final burst of flavor, Olivia's recommends adding their balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing.

After your meal, drink your dessert with a Mexicali Mocha. This hot chocolate can be made with or without alcohol for those observing a dry January.

Meal

Leonidas salad

Ingredients

Mixed greens

Shredded Brussels sprouts

Walnuts

Feta crumbles

Pomegranate arils

Crisp bacon

Chopped apples

Craisins

Blackened chicken breast (seasoning recipe below)

Directions

Toss all the ingredients together and top with the balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing (recipe below).

Balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing

Ingredients

1/2 cup, extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard

Pinch, sea salt

1 cup, pomegranate arils

1/4 teaspoon, black pepper

1 tablespoon, balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoon, honey

2 tablespoon, pomegranate molasses

1/2 cup, craisins

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

Directions

Whisk all the ingredients together. Drizzle over your salad. Any leftover dressing should be stored in the refrigerator.

Blackened chicken seasoning

Ingredients

1 tablespoon, smoked paprika

1 tablespoon, cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon, black pepper

1/2 tablespoon, white pepper

1/2 tablespoon, cumin

1/4 tablespoon, curry

1/2 tablespoon, granulated garlic

1/2 tablespoon, granulated onion

1/2 tablespoon, old bay

1/2 tablespoon, sea salt

1/2 tablespoon, oregano

Drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil during grilling

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients (except wet items) and coat the chicken breast. Place the chicken on the grill on medium-high heat and cook it until its internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice the chicken and enjoy it on top of your salad.

Cocktail

This hot chocolate recipe offers both an alcoholic and nonalcoholic version for those observing a dry January.

Mexicali Mocha

Ingredients

Mexican style hot chocolate: seasoned with cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and ground chipotle pepper

Mexican chocolate wafer bar

1800 Añejo tequila

RumChata

Whipped cream

Chocolate drizzle

Churro garnish

Directions