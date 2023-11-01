Start the new year off strong and healthy with Olivia's nutrient-rich Leonidas salad

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Invoke the spirit of King Leonidas and start the new year off strong and healthy with this nutrient-packed salad from Olivia's.
The Leonidas salad is a savory blend of greens, cheese, bacon, nuts and fruit, all topped with a fire-grilled blackened chicken breast. For a final burst of flavor, Olivia's recommends adding their balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing.
After your meal, drink your dessert with a Mexicali Mocha. This hot chocolate can be made with or without alcohol for those observing a dry January.
Meal
Leonidas salad
Ingredients
Mixed greens
Shredded Brussels sprouts
Walnuts
Feta crumbles
Pomegranate arils
Crisp bacon
Chopped apples
Craisins
Blackened chicken breast (seasoning recipe below)
Directions
Toss all the ingredients together and top with the balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing (recipe below).
Balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette dressing
Ingredients
1/2 cup, extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard
Pinch, sea salt
1 cup, pomegranate arils
1/4 teaspoon, black pepper
1 tablespoon, balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoon, honey
2 tablespoon, pomegranate molasses
1/2 cup, craisins
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
Directions
Whisk all the ingredients together. Drizzle over your salad. Any leftover dressing should be stored in the refrigerator.
Blackened chicken seasoning
Ingredients
1 tablespoon, smoked paprika
1 tablespoon, cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon, black pepper
1/2 tablespoon, white pepper
1/2 tablespoon, cumin
1/4 tablespoon, curry
1/2 tablespoon, granulated garlic
1/2 tablespoon, granulated onion
1/2 tablespoon, old bay
1/2 tablespoon, sea salt
1/2 tablespoon, oregano
Drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil during grilling
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients (except wet items) and coat the chicken breast. Place the chicken on the grill on medium-high heat and cook it until its internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice the chicken and enjoy it on top of your salad.
Cocktail
This hot chocolate recipe offers both an alcoholic and nonalcoholic version for those observing a dry January.
Mexicali Mocha
Ingredients
Mexican style hot chocolate: seasoned with cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and ground chipotle pepper
Mexican chocolate wafer bar
1800 Añejo tequila
RumChata
Whipped cream
Chocolate drizzle
Churro garnish
Directions
Prepare the hot chocolate either on the stove top or in a crock pot. Add the RumChata and tequila (optional) and stir. Add the whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and churro garnish on top.