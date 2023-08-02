Pucker up for Olivia's delicious 'kiss'mopolitan and stuffed flounder this Valentine's Day

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic 'kiss'mopolitan?
The raspberry twist on a classic cosmopolitan pairs well with Olivia's stuffed flounder Imperial, which is baked to a perfect golden brown and served along with garlic smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
This delicious meal and fruity drink will get the love flowing on Cupid's holiday!
Meal: Stuffed Flounder Imperial
Ingredients
Flounder
2 each, 1-1.5 pound whole fresh flounder, filet and deboned
Kosher salt
Ground black pepper
Crab Imperial
1 pound, jumbo lump crab meat
1/2 cup, panko bread crumbs
Crab goo
8 ounces, real mayonnaise
1 egg
2 tablespoons, Old Bay
1/2 teaspoon, cumin
4 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 lemon, squeezed
Directions
Mix the crab goo together. Fold the crab in gently so as not to break the lumps. Add the panko bread crumbs and form into eight-ounce cakes.
Crab Imperial Sauce
8 ounces, real mayonnaise
1 egg
1/2 lemon, juiced
2 egg yolks
Directions
Drop a spoonful of garlic butter in a baking dish, then place the flounder filet on top, filet side down. Center one crab cake on top, tucking the two top filets on both sides. Bake in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. Remove the dish from the oven. Top with the Imperial sauce. Place a lemon wedge next to the fish. Place the dish back in the oven for approximately four to five minutes or until golden brown.
Cocktail: Kissmopolitan
Ingredients
Stoli Razberi vodka
Italicus bergamot orange liqueur
Lime juice
Orange juice
Cranberry raspberry juice
Fresh blood orange
Fresh lime
Fresh raspberries
Directions
Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients, except for the raspberries. Shake the mixture vigorously to infuse the fresh fruit essence. Strain the drink into a martini glass. Add two to three fresh raspberries.