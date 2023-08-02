Pucker up for Olivia's delicious 'kiss'mopolitan and stuffed flounder this Valentine's Day

Cupid and his bow are waiting just around the corner as Valentine's Day fast approaches. Taste the love with Olivia's stuffed flounder Imperial and 'kiss'mopolitan.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic 'kiss'mopolitan?

The raspberry twist on a classic cosmopolitan pairs well with Olivia's stuffed flounder Imperial, which is baked to a perfect golden brown and served along with garlic smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

This delicious meal and fruity drink will get the love flowing on Cupid's holiday!

Meal: Stuffed Flounder Imperial

Ingredients

Flounder

2 each, 1-1.5 pound whole fresh flounder, filet and deboned

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Crab Imperial

1 pound, jumbo lump crab meat

1/2 cup, panko bread crumbs

Crab goo

8 ounces, real mayonnaise

1 egg

2 tablespoons, Old Bay

1/2 teaspoon, cumin

4 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 lemon, squeezed

Directions

Mix the crab goo together. Fold the crab in gently so as not to break the lumps. Add the panko bread crumbs and form into eight-ounce cakes.

Crab Imperial Sauce

8 ounces, real mayonnaise

1 egg

1/2 lemon, juiced

2 egg yolks

Directions

Drop a spoonful of garlic butter in a baking dish, then place the flounder filet on top, filet side down. Center one crab cake on top, tucking the two top filets on both sides. Bake in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. Remove the dish from the oven. Top with the Imperial sauce. Place a lemon wedge next to the fish. Place the dish back in the oven for approximately four to five minutes or until golden brown.

Cocktail: Kissmopolitan

Ingredients

Stoli Razberi vodka

Italicus bergamot orange liqueur

Lime juice

Orange juice

Cranberry raspberry juice

Fresh blood orange

Fresh lime

Fresh raspberries

Directions