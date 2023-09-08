Olivia's prepares a Hawaiian Pork Chop with Pineapple Fried Rice & Fire Grilled Corn

4 cups cooked Rice (cold)

1 tablespoon Sesame Oil

4 oz. Salt Cured Ham - diced

1 cup fresh Pineapple - diced

2 Eggs

1/2 cup Scallions - diced

1/2 cup Assorted Peppers - chopped

1 cup Squash- chopped

1/2 cup Carrots - diced

1/2 cup shredded Coconut

1/2 cup Green Beans - blanched and cut

1 tablespoon Sesame Seeds

1/2 tablespoon Poppy Seeds

2 tablespoons Garlic Butter

2 tablespoons E.V.O.O.

6 oz. Pineapple Hawaiian Glaze



Add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame oil, and garlic butter to hot wok. Add carrots, scallions, peppers, pineapple, green beans, and squash. Gross for 2-3 minute over high heat. Place contents of wok on a plate and put aside. Add 2 tablespoons sesame oil and 2 tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil to wok. Add rice and coconut and cook until rice starts to brown. Place the rice on a side plate. Add eggs, breaking yolks and chopping. Toss the veggies back in wok. Add 6 oz. of Pineapple Hawaiian Glaze.