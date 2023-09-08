Olivia's prepares a Hawaiian Pork Chop with Pineapple Fried Rice & Fire Grilled Corn

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Olivia's is embracing the summer flavors!
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Harry & Yanni prepared a Hawaiian Pork Chop with Pineapple Fried Rice and Fire Grilled Corn.
You can check out the recipe below:
Hawaiian Pork Chop with Pineapple Fried Rice and Fire Grilled Corn
Pineapple Fried Rice
4 cups cooked Rice (cold)
1 tablespoon Sesame Oil
4 oz. Salt Cured Ham - diced
1 cup fresh Pineapple - diced
2 Eggs
1/2 cup Scallions - diced
1/2 cup Assorted Peppers - chopped
1 cup Squash- chopped
1/2 cup Carrots - diced
1/2 cup shredded Coconut
1/2 cup Green Beans - blanched and cut
1 tablespoon Sesame Seeds
1/2 tablespoon Poppy Seeds
2 tablespoons Garlic Butter
2 tablespoons E.V.O.O.
6 oz. Pineapple Hawaiian Glaze
Add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame oil, and garlic butter to hot wok. Add carrots, scallions, peppers, pineapple, green beans, and squash. Gross for 2-3 minute over high heat. Place contents of wok on a plate and put aside. Add 2 tablespoons sesame oil and 2 tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil to wok. Add rice and coconut and cook until rice starts to brown. Place the rice on a side plate. Add eggs, breaking yolks and chopping. Toss the veggies back in wok. Add 6 oz. of Pineapple Hawaiian Glaze.
Hawaiian Pineapple Glaze
2 tablespoons Fresh Ginger
2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
2 tablespoons Maple Syrup
1 tablespoon Fire Roasted Red Pepper
2 tablespoons Soy Sauce
1 tablespoon Fresh Garlic
2 cups Pineapple Juice
1 cup Fresh Pineapple - diced
2 Fresh Limes - juiced
1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2 tbsp Slurry (1tbsp Cornstarch to 1 tbsp water)
1 cup Water
Place all ingredients in pot (except slurry) and bring to a boil. Add Slurry. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat.