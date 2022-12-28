Ring in the new year with Greek flare from Olivia's

Olivia's Spartan style fire-grilled steak and blood orange champagne sangria will start off your new year with a content stomach.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Black-eyed peas are one of many foods said to bring luck for the year ahead when eaten on New Year's Day.

Olivia's recommends pairing them with green beans, then serving the luck-bringing blend with a Spartan style fire-grilled steak, lemon-roasted potato wedges and artichokes.

Greek style green beans with black-eyed peas

Ingredients

2 pounds, fresh whole green beans, snipped

8 ounces, cooked black-eyed peas

1 cup, carrots, chopped

1 cup, shallots, chopped

1 cup, celery, chopped

4 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

6 ounces, garlic butter

2-3 pounds, bone-in ham shank

6 cups, chicken stock

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon, black pepper

5 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

8 ounces, canned Italian tomatoes, chopped

3 tablespoons, honey

Directions

In a large pot, boil the ham shank in the chicken stock until the meat falls off the bone. Add the green beans, carrots, onions, celery, bay leaves and black pepper. Cook for approximately 10 minutes on medium-high heat. Add the remaining ingredients. Turn back the heat to medium. Simmer until the beans are tender. Fold in the fresh Dill.

Spartan style lemon roasted potatoes

Ingredients

3 pounds, Yukon gold potatoes, washed and quartered

1 cup, scallions, chopped

1 1/2 cups, chicken stock

3 each, lemons, juiced

5 tablespoons, Olivia’s garlic butter

4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 cup, artichoke hearts, halved

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

3 tablespoons, fresh dill

3 tablespoons, fresh flat leaf parsley

Directions

On a baking sheet, layer the Yukon gold potatoes, then add the chicken stock. Evenly spread out the remaining ingredients. Cook in an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, then baste the potatoes with the juice from the pan. Place the food back in the oven and roast for an additional 10 to 12 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender and a perfect golden brown.

Cocktail

Blood orange champagne sangria

Ingredients

Stoli orange vodka

St. Germain elderflower liqueur

Champagne

Orange juice

Guava nectar

Fresh blood orange wedges and wheels

Fresh pomegranate

Directions