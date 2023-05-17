Philadelphia restaurant serves range of burgers, from $2.95 to $700

A Philadelphia restaurant will have price points across the board on its menu, including a $700 burger wrapped in gold.

PHILADELPHIA — A revamped Philadelphia restaurant will have price points across the board on its menu, including a $700 burger wrapped in gold.

Drury Beer Garden has changed its name and concept to become DBG, a top new burger bar and destination within the city. To celebrate the change, free burgers will be given away this Friday, May 19.

The brand new menu features 15 burgers, including Gold Standard, a $700 burger made with eight ounces of Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Black Truffle, Italian Caviar, lobster meat flambeed with Louis XIII Cognac, Wildflour Bakery brioche bun topped with gold leaf and fries drizzled with 1500+ MGO Manuka Honey.

Additionally, the burger is paired with a one-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac, a prestigious cognac that retails for nearly $5,000 a bottle.

“Burgers are one of the most loved food items around the world," said co-owner George Tsiouris. "We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept."

That's not the only new burger coming to the menu. Guests can order a Pizza Burger, French Onion Burger, the Happy Hour Smash, Vegan Burger, Duck Burger, Lamb Burger, Wagyu Cheeseburger, Cheesesteak Whiz Wit Burger, Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger, PBJ Burger, an Ice Cream Burger and many more.

All of the burgers are eight ounces except for the $2.95 Happy Hour Smash Burger.