Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!

According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show.

In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to craft the specialty cheese cubs.

Most surprising of all? Approximately 320 pounds of cheese slices, 324 pounds of butter and 1,200 loaves of bread were used to create the famous grilled cheeses!