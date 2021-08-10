Natural Light dresses up for Halloween with limited-edition cans

Throughout October, Natural Light cans will be in costume. You can pick up "Natural Fright" at stores across the nation.

YORK, Pa. — Hey, everybody likes to dress up for Halloween. So it's hard to blame one national beer brand for getting into the action this month.

Throughout October, Natural Light will be available in limited-edition, spooky season packaging, company representatives announced in a press release.

For one month, it will be called "Natural Fright," with Halloween-themed cans to match.

"Throughout October, Natty fans will open their doors to host epic Halloween parties in cities across the country," the press release said. "Natural Fright Halloween cans are guaranteed to bring the fright to any party this All-Hallows Eve."

The special cans feature ghostly figures in black, white, and orange.