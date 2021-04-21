Natural Light frozen popsicles to hit shelves later this month

The company announced on Tuesday that the new frozen treat will come in two flavors: strawberry lemonade and pineapple lemonade.

ST. LOUIS — Natural "Natty" Light is stepping up their alcohol game yet again, with the launch of their newest product: frozen popsicles.

The company announced on Tuesday that the new frozen treat will come in two flavors: strawberry lemonade and pineapple lemonade. The popsicles are 8% alcohol by volume and come in a 12-pack, according to a press release from the company.

The company calls the popsicles "the perfect summer treat."

Natural Light also announced that the company is looking for a summer intern to help launch the popsicles, as well as a "traveling lemonade shack," which "will be popping up at summer drinking destinations starting in June," also according to the company.

The intern will be paid $40 an hour and there's a $25,000 bonus on the line. The company is looking for "someone who lives the Natty brand, values creativity, and understands sales(wo)manship."

In lieu of a traditional application process, the company is asking interested candidates to "sell them Naturdays," another Natural Light product, "in a sales pitch video, 30 seconds or less, and post to social media using #NattyIntern and #Contest."

The intern will be responsible for all aspects of the Lemonade Shack, as well as seeking out the best drink locations, and pushing content on social media to spark interest.

Natural Light encourages consumers to stay tuned for the announcement of the first Lemonade Shack stop.

Natural Light has stated that it will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 precautions for the Natty Lemonade Shack. The company encourages people who decide to visit the shack to follow these guidelines as well, and to drink responsibly.