National Quesadilla Day 2021 deals and offers

National Quesadilla Day is Sept. 25, giving friends and family a reason to eat out and join in the celebrations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 19, 2021.

Mark this Saturday a take out night and join in on celebrating National Quesadilla Day with your friends and family.

This Sept. 25, select restaurants and fast food chains will be offering special deals to help customers celebrate and save.

Check out our full list below. (If you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Taco Bell: Once customers sign up for Taco Bell’s rewards program either through the app or online, they will be instantly rewarded with a free cheese quesadilla that’s valid for 14 days after signing up.

Chili's: Chili's is offering a 3 for $10 deal. This allows customers to choose from a variety of entrees including Chicken Crispers, Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas, or Cajun Chicken Pasta; a starter of side salad, chips and salsa, or a bowl of soup; and finally add a fountain drink or iced tea to top off your meal.

The Cantina: For those looking to have a fun time out this weekend, The Cantina will be holding a Speakerbox DJ Day Party from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. The event will be featuring DJ Pherensik and anyone who stays for happy hour from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. will get to enjoy half price appetizers and menu drinks.

National:

V&V Supremo Foods: V&V will be hosting a contest to celebrate National Quesadilla Day where one hundred and seventy-five lucky winners will receive one of three possible prizes.

According to Free Stuff Times, twenty-five first place winners will each be awarded with $576 worth of coupons for V&V Supremo food products for one entire year. This will be broken up into $48 per month.

Fifty second place winners will receive half a year's worth of V&V Supremo food products, with coupons totaling $288 for six months.

Finally, the last 100 third place winners will receive $144 worth of coupons for three months to buy whichever V&V Supremo food products they choose.