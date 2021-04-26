Philly Pretzel Factory offers free pretzels to all for National Pretzel Day

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from April 26, 2018.
Philly Pretzel Factory is, of course, celebrating National Pretzel Day!
On April 26, they will celebrate the day by giving away one free soft pretzel to customers with no purchase necessary at all of its franchise locations.
In the Central Pennsylvania area, here are the Philly Pretzel Factory stores available:
- Camp Hill, PA - 4401 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- Lebanon Walmart- 1355 E Lehman St (Inside Walmart), Lebanon, PA 17046
- Lebanon West - 2213 W Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Lititz- 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
- Shrewsbury Walmart- 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave, Shrewsbury, PA 17361
- York- 2058 South Queen Street, York, PA 17403