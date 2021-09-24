You can earn a year's supply of pork products in PA Pork Producers Council contest honoring National Pork Month

Registration begins Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 29. Two lucky winners will receive 80 lbs of pork -- from loins, ham and chops to bacon and sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. — October is National Pork Month, and the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council has the perfect way to mark the occasion.

Two lucky winners of an upcoming contest can earn a year's supply of pork -- from pork loin, ham and chops to bacon and sausage -- totaling up to 80 pounds!

The winners will receive the meat either in one lump shipment or in shipments of 20 pounds per quarter, along with a pork cookbook and "some pork swag" to go with it, contest organizers say.

"This is not a pig-ment of your imagination!" the PPPC said in a press release. "Last year’s winners from Cambria and Northampton counties stuffed their pork bellies all 365 days long, and now it’s your turn!"

All Pennsylvania residents ages 18 and over are eligible.

To register, visit https://www.whypapork.com/sweepstakes.

The registration period begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, October 1 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on Friday, October 29.

The winners will be selected randomly from all eligible entries and be announced on the PA Pork Producers’ website and social media pages on November 1.