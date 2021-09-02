National Pizza Day deals and offers

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than with some of the deals listed below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day!

There are deals being offered across the United States to help people celebrate this momentous occasion.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Bertucci's: Buy any brick oven pizza on Tuesday and get a free one as part of the restaurant chain's ongoing "Two for Tuesday" deal. For online orders, use code 2FORTUESDAY.

Chuck E. Cheese: Parents can get their kids a free, medium one-topping pizza when they purchase a large one-topping for dine-in and carry-out Tuesday. Delivery will also be free on DoorDash.

DiGiorno: The frozen pizza brand encourages customers to try their new Croissant Crust pizza.

Domino's: As part of the chain's "mix and match" special, people can choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Some of these items include medium two-topping pizzas, Specialty Chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings.

Donatos: The pizza chain's loyalty program members will receive double points on any order Tuesday. To join, visit ww2.donatos.com/pizzalove or text LOVE to 88188.

Hungry Howie's: With the "mix and match" promotion, customers can use the code PICK2 and choose two from a list of menu items for $5.99 each.

Little Caesars: People can get free delivery on Tuesday when they order $10 worth of food or more on the chain's website or with the app.

Papa John's: "For a limited time," patrons can buy the one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $12.

Pizza Hut: The brand new "Detroit Style Pizza" is available across the country for a limited time and prices start at $10.99.

Red Barron Pizza: The frozen pizza brand is giving out free pizzas to 55 families in honor of the 55th Super Bowl and National Pizza Day. To enter the contest, you must be following the brand on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments of the post with the offer.

Round Table Pizza: Those with the chain's app get a free Stuffed Crust upgrade Tuesday.

Sbarro: Members of the "Slice Society" loyalty program get a free coupon for a NY XL slice when they purchase a beverage on Tuesday.