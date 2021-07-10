Pierogi company releases limited edition clothing line for National Pierogi Day

Mrs. T's Pierogies is celebrating National Pierogi Day on Oct. 8 with a limited edition release of their uniquely crafted clothing line.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today, Oct. 8, is National Pierogi Day!

These Polish "dumplings" are commonly stuffed with mashed potatoes, cheese, sauerkraut, ground beef, a variety of veggies, and basically whatever you'd like to make them a sweet or spicy delight.

Pierogis are the national dish of Poland and were first introduced to the U.S. during the Great Depression, according to Polish Villa.

Mrs. T’s, a frozen pierogi brand, founded National Pierogi Day in 2008. Mrs. T did so in honor of her son, Ted Twardzik Sr., who made his first sale of pierogis stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese at his local grocery store in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. T's Pierogies will be helping pierogie fans represent their favorite foodie holiday by releasing a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories, including comfy fall crewnecks, scrunchies, fanny packs, and lunch boxes.

“Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogi love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that,” Tom Twardzik, president of Mrs. T’s Pierogies said.

The entire apparel line will be free to customers who are looking to snag this exclusive pierogi merch.

“This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition line of Mrs. T’s Pierogies apparel and accessories will make every day feel like National Pierogi Day for those lucky enough to claim a piece of the collection for themselves,” Twardzik said.

The clothing line drops at 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 8 and each customer will be allowed one free item while supplies last.