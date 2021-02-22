National Margarita Day 2021 deals and offers

It's National Margarita Day! Check out our list of deals and offers below so you can celebrate.

Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day!

You can check out the local deals and offers in order to celebrate this important day below!

Applebee's: The chain does not offer any national deals on Feb. 22, but some local locations will offer specials. Visit their website to see if a location near you applies.

Chili's: Customers can get the chain's house margarita for $3, the Presidente Margarita for $5, or the premium margarita for $7 on Feb. 22. The $5 Margarita of the Month, The Grand Romance, is also available through Feb. 28.

Crook & Marker: The beverage company is offering skinny cans of lime margaritas and you can pick them up anywhere the drinks are sold. Today only, you can get a free eight-pack of the margaritas when you purchase any other eight-pack sold by the brand.

Jose Cuervo: Those interested can enter the tequila brand's #ThanksTodd Sweepstakes by following the brand on social media and leaving a comment on the post about the contest. Two-hundred people will receive $8 through PayPal, and have a margarita on the brand.

Miller's Ale House: House margaritas are available for $2.22 at applicable locations in Pennsylvania.

Tanteo Tequila: The tequila brand and distillery is donating 5% of its online proceeds made on Feb. 22 to the Newtown Creek Alliance, an organization dedicated to restoring the water of the 3.5-mile long tributary of the East River in New York City. To order, visit their website.