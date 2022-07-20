x
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with these deals

From free phone wallpapers to the best deals on dogs, there are countless ways to commemorate National Hot Dog Day 2022.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Hot Dog Day is celebrated in late July each year, typically on the third Wednesday. One of America's most iconic foods, the hot dog quickly rose to fame once Europeans brought it overseas to the U.S. around the late 1800s, according to TheHotDog.org

Below are a list of deals to help you observe the holiday.

Oscar Meyer

Oscar Meyer is offering festive, high quality hot dog wallpapers to download and show your love for the holiday.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Grab a pretzel dog for just $1.

Nathan's Famous

The famous hot dog manufacturer is offering hot dogs for 5 cents at select restaurant locations - with the purchase of a full-price dog.

Vienna Beef

Get $10 off a Chicago-style hot dog kit with code BGNDEJ. This deal is valid through July 31.

Whole Foods

Take 20% off all hot dogs at the grocery store. Prime members even save an extra 10%. Save money on brands such as Oscar Mayer Meat Franks, Nathan’s Famous Franks and Hebrew National Beef Franks.

