National Hamburger Day deals and offers

It's National Hamburger Day! We've compiled a list of places to check out if you're looking to celebrate.

Is there really any better way to kick off Memorial Day Weekend than with a burger?

We've compiled a list of deals and offers available at places to check out if you're looking to celebrate National Hamburger Day.

Burger King: Get a free Whopper with an app offer and a $3 purchase Friday.

Chili's: Now through June 27, if you buy a $50 gift card, you'll get a free $10 bonus card.

Friendly's: Get a free medium sundae when you purchase a burger and if you're a BFF club member. You can join by downloading the mobile app or by visiting the Friendly's website.

Heinz: The ketchup brand is looking for a "Head Burger Artist," who will win $25,000 and free condiments for life. You can sign-up to win here.

McDonald's: There are several deals available on the McDonald's app, and now through June 27, you can get a free medium fries on mobile orders when you spend a minimum of $1 while using an app offer.

Papa John's: Now through June 1, save 25% on orders of the new menu item, the Parmesan Crusted Papadia, when you use the promo code PARMCRUSTED.

Pepsi: You could win a free Pepsi on Friday by sharing a photo of yourself on social media purchasing a burger with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi.

Red Robin: The burger chain is offering existing members of its loyalty program a buy-one-get-one 50% Gourmet Burgers through May 31.

Sonic: Now for a limited time, you can get a Twisted Texan Cheeseburger or Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger for half price when you order through the app.

Wendy's: Get a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger Friday when you use a mobile offer available on the app.

Uber Eats: You can get $10 off burger orders of $20 or more during National Hamburger Week which ends on May 31.