National Coffee Day 2021 deals and offers

National Coffee Day is this Wednesday and select fast food chains and cafes are offering coffee promotions to those in need of a pick me up during the work week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and offers a great mid-week work break activity for those in need of a pick me up.

You can take advantage of these sweet free coffee deals to celebrate National Coffee Day and for some, save on a daily expense.

Check out our full list below.

Starbucks: Starbucks will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Sept. 29 by encouraging customers to bring in a reusable cup to receive a free Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

The deal is only available in participating cafes, limited to one per person, and is eligible for customers up to 20 ounces.

Dunkin: Dunkin will be offering their rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee in addition to any purchase made through the store.

“We love our loyal DD Perks members, and what better way to say thank you than with a free coffee offer for National Coffee Day?” said Joanna Bonder, Director of Dunkin’ Loyalty in a news release.

McDonald's: McDonald's is offering customers a $0.99 deal on any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee now until the end of the year.

Customers must have the app downloaded and be registered as a rewards member. This offer is only available to customers once per day.

Wawa: Wawa is giving customers free any size coffee all day on Sept. 29 in celebration of National Coffee Day.

This offer includes up to a 24 ounce self-serve coffee, iced coffee not included. Only one coffee is allowed per customer.

Sheetz: Sheetz will be offering one free any size, self-serve coffee to its rewards members only for National Coffee Day. For those who would like to become a member, you can sign up in the Sheetz App, online, or simply pick up a Sheetz card at the register.

Barnes & Noble: If you're in the mood for a good book to go along with your coffee, stop by a Barnes & Noble on Wednesday and get your free hot or iced tall coffee with a purchase of any item from the bakery case, according to USA Today.

Royal Farms: Stop by Royal Farms and get the ultimate breakfast pairing- any size hot coffee and a breakfast sandwich for just $4 until the end of Oct.

Turkey Hill: If you miss out on free coffee this Wednesday or you'd like some more in your cup, Turkey Hill is offering its customers free coffee every Friday through the end of October.

Customers can choose from any size hot or iced coffee. This promotion is limited to one coffee per customer.

