National Cheesecake Day 2021 deals and offers

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and what better way to celebrate than with some of these awesome deals?

Everyone's favorite holiday is coming up this Friday: National Cheesecake Day.

So whether you're a classic cheesecake kind of person, or if you like to explore more out-there flavors, we've compiled a list of the best deals and offers available in South Central Pennsylvania in order to have the proper celebration.

Check them out below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Chili's: If your birthday falls on July 30, National Cheesecake Day, you can get a free dessert when you become a My Chili’s Rewards member.

David's Cookies: If you sign up to get email alerts from David's cookies, you can get 15% off your next sweet treat, like cheesecake.

Denny's: The breakfast chain is offering 20% off the New York Style Cheesecake, and your entire order, when you sign up for Denny's Rewards.

Eileen's Special Cheesecake: On July 30, you can get a complimentary classic individual cheesecake when you spend at least $10 on any cheesecake. This New York-based bakery has local and nationwide delivery available, and their cakes come in a variety of flavors.

Eli's Cheesecake: This Chicago-based bakery has cheesecakes available for delivery online. From July 27 to 30, you will receive a free 9″ Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with the $40 purchase of select cheesecakes. Visit their website to learn more.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com: You can get 10% off your order of a cheesecake with coupon code CHEERS.

Harry & David: If you add yourself to their email list, you can receive 10% off your first order. Go ahead and buy yourself a cheesecake.

Maggiano's Little Italy: Last year on National Cheesecake Day, everyone got a free slice of cheesecake when they purchased an adult entrée. Stay tuned to see if they offer the same deal.

TGI Fridays: Get a free dessert, such as a slice of cheesecake, on your birthday. Sign up for Fridays Rewards to take advantage of the offer.

The Cheesecake Factory: Arguably the most well-known cheesecake chain, the Cheesecake Factory is donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake sold on July 30. So, go and get yourself a slice!