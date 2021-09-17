National Cheeseburger Day 2021: Deals and offers

Sept. 18 marks National Cheeseburger Day. Here are some great deals you can take advantage of this weekend to treat the whole family.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video contains a recipe for an Italian Cheeseburger.

National Cheeseburger Day is this Saturday, making a great excuse for friends and family to treat themselves this weekend.

Whether you're looking to grab some fast food and eat in for an intimate movie night or take everyone out to dinner to celebrate, here are some quick deals you can take advantage of.

National Cheeseburger Day 2021 Deals (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

McDonalds: McDonald's is offering a promotion made for customers to share with their friends and family. If you're going out this Sat., take a friend and enjoy McDonald's $2 for $6 deal. This allows you to get any two Big Macs or Quarter Pounders for just $6.

Burger King: For those new to Burger King- your first Whopper order through the Burger King App or online at bk.com will be on the house, leaving more money in your wallet.

Red Robin: Now until Oct. 3, Red Robin is offering customers $10 combos that include one burger, one beverage, and bottomless Steak Fries. Choose from a variety of burgers including a Whiskey River BBQ Burger, a Gourmet Cheeseburger or a Banzal Burger.

Wayback Burgers: Wayback is celebrating BOGO Classic Burgers this Sat., get two for the price of one. Customers that purchase one classic burger through the app will get another one for completely free. This deal is only available once per customer.

It isn't easy being cheesy! Wayback is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, on September 18, with BOGO Classic Burgers on the Wayback app. One per app account. Restrictions apply. Posted by Wayback Burgers on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Wendy's: Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag is back and offers the best bang for your buck. This deal comes with both a Bacon Double Stack Burger and four piece chicken nugget for those who just can't decide, and a drink with a side of fries.

Fuddruckers: Fuddruckers is celebrating their "World's Greatest Burger" on Sat. by encouraging customers to stop in store or order online and build your own burger. For those who care more about quality over expense, visit Fuddruckers to decide if they really do have the world's "greatest" burger.

Wait, What?! There’s a day devoted to our Double Stack Cheeseburger, and it’s today?! We’re in! www.Fuddruckers.com/menu #CreateYourCrave #NationalDoubleCheeseburgerDay 🍔🍔🧀🧀😍😍 Posted by Fuddruckers on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Applebee's: Take advantage of Applebee's bundle deal this holiday, including a handcrafted burger, classic fries, and a 30 ounce soft drink for only $9.99, according to Eat Drink Deals.