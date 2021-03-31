National Burrito Day 2021 deals and offers

Check out our list below to learn how you can celebrate.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2016 and features a line of people trying to get free burritos outside of Moe's Southwest Grill.

April 1 is National Burrito Day, and FOX43 knows this interests our viewers.

Several chains in our coverage area are offering deals tomorrow, and you can check them out below:

Chipotle: The chain announced on March 30 that it will give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin through their new interactive game, “Burritos or Bitcoin." It starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. on March 31.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Get a burrito or bowl for just $5.

Qdoba: Qdoba is offering triple points through its rewards program when you order anything on March 31.

Taco Bell: New Taco Bell rewards members can get a free Doritos Locos Taco through their app and through April 5, they can get a Chalupa Cravings Box BOGO offer on Uber Eats.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

FOX43 also encourages our viewers to support local businesses whenever possible. Our coverage area is home to many local Mexican restaurants, see a list of some of them below:

El Rodeo: 724 Loucks Road, York, Pa. 17404

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant: 2600 E Market Street, York, Pa. 17402

El Serrano: 3410 East Market Street, York, Pa. 17402

The Cantina York: 105 S Duke Street, York, Pa. 17401

El Sol Mexican Restaurant: 18 S 3rd Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101

El Charro Mexican Restaurant: 425 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101

Tres Hermanos: 712 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17104

Tacos Mi Terra: 1416 Derry Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17104