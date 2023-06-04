National Beer Day survey: Yuengling is the most popular brew for Pennsylvania drinkers

The Schuylkill County-based beer is also ranked first among thirsty bar customers in Maryland, according to a survey on the travel blog Upgrade Points.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Friday is National Beer Day, and to mark the occasion, the travel blog Upgrade Points conducted a survey to discover each state's favorite beer.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Yuengling is the beer of choice for thirsty customers in Pennsylvania.

The Schuylkill County-based brew is also the top choice for beer drinkers in Maryland, the survey determined.

While the survey determined that most Pennsylvanians prefer to order a mixed drink when they step up to the bar, it found that those who prefer beer are most likely to order a Yuengling.

When it comes to nationwide preferences, the citrus-infused craft beer Blue Moon is the most popular order in America, with respondents in 22 states listing it as their favorite frosty beverage.

Overall, beer is the No. 3 most-ordered item by American drinkers, the majority of whom seem to prefer mixed drinks or cocktails (27.9% and 27.1%, respectively).

Beer is the top choice for 25.9% of the 2,200 people who responded to the survey, with shots (5.1%) checking in at a distant fourth.

In Pennsylvania, the top cocktail is a classic Margarita. Most Pennsylvania bar patrons prefer to visit a cocktail lounge, and say they tip their bartenders at least 20%, according to the survey.

To discover each state’s top drinks to order at a bar, Upgrade Points surveyed 2,217 American drinkers, aged 21 and up, across 44 states. The survey ran from November 23, 2022, to December 23, 2022.

"The purpose of this survey was to find out what Americans across different demographics and regions preferred to order at the bar, what types of bars they frequented, how much they tip their bartender, and what amount they are willing to spend on a high-quality cocktail," the blog said on its website.