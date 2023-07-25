French's and Skittles announce mustard-flavored creation for National Mustard Day

In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, French's and Skittles have teamed up to create the first-ever French's Mustard flavored Skittles.

NEW YORK — It's the food collaboration none of us expected or probably wanted, really. But they've done it anyway.

In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, French's and Skittles have teamed up to create the first-ever French's Mustard flavored Skittles.

Fun-sized packs will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.

You will also have a chance to taste French's Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag when French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the 'Mustard Mobile,' a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard Skittles on top.

Locations are included here:

Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11 AM - 3 PM 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

from 11 AM - 3 PM Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11 AM - 3 PM 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

from 11 AM - 3 PM · Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11 AM – 3 PM 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

from 11 AM – 3 PM