Mountain Dew celebrates 80th anniversary with book of recipes

It has been 80 years of fans "doing the Dew!"

Yes, soft drink Mountain Dew is celebrating its 80th anniversary in a big way.

Now, thanks to culinary creators, Mountain Dew has found its way into recipes for chicken, turkey, steak, pancakes, pies, and more!

The recipes can be found in The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes.

Some examples of recipes that can be found within include, MTN Dew Peach Dumplings and Crescent Rolls, CHEETOS & MTN DEW Mozzarella Bites, and CODE RED Brisket.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Food Network's Skyler Bouchard joined us to discuss some of the fan favorites in the recipe book and what makes the flavor of Mountain Dew a versatile ingredient for so many dishes.