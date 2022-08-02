Food research firm determines Pennsylvania's Super Bowl food of choice is chicken cheesesteaks

This is according to Datassential, a firm dedicated to using data and market research to help food companies determine consumer preferences and purchasing behaviors.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Every state has its own Super Bowl snack preferences, but some are more unique than others.

A leading food and beverage market research firm recently revealed the most unique dish on each state's Super Bowl menu.

In the Keystone State, that dish is....chicken cheesesteak.

This is according to Datassential, a firm dedicated to using data and market research to help food companies determine consumer preferences and purchasing behaviors to develop menu and sales strategies.

Datassential uses proprietary software and research techniques to track emerging food trends, flavors and innovations. Its survey of menu preferences in each state determined the chicken cheesesteak is the most unique dish on menus across Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey, that distinctive food item is mozzarella sticks, and New Yorkers lean toward hoagies, according to Datassential's research. Marylanders prefer crab dip (you just knew it was going to be something crab-related for our neighbors to the south), while Delaware residents flock toward pizza fries.

There were some surprising choices across the nation. In Nevada, for example, the most unique food choice is jerky. In Hawaii, the top choice is lumpia, a type of spring roll commonly found in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Alaska, on the other hand, prefers hot link, a Southern variety of sausage.