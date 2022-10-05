More people turning to homegrown produce

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub stopped by a greenhouse in Luzerne County where people are getting what they need to start a garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Omalia's Greenhouse has been packed with customers looking to get their gardens started for the season.

Larry Omalia says the customers are a good thing considering the increase in the business' expenses.

"I don't think there hasn't been anything that hasn't been touched by either shipping charges or shortages in supply chain stuff. But either way, it doesn't seem like a week goes by that Gary and I don't have another issue that is staring at us," Omalia said.

He thinks increasing energy costs are part of the reason his store is so busy.

"The prices in grocery stores are higher, and I think people coming into my place are really looking forward to getting that garden planted. We're talking tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, things like that. That really might help them save money throughout the summer."

Omalia says there's a lot of pressure on his fields to produce later this year.

"There are many factors that are beyond our control that really can affect it. You hope the weather's kind enough that it allows you to do business as usual and raise stuff well enough to be extremely successful."

Considering all the obstacles he's already facing outside of the farm, he hopes things turn out in his favor.