Rained-out ice cream social still results in $10,000 donation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free frozen treat on the hottest day of the week, a chance to socialize with your community and give to charity - that will make you scream for ice cream.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge came to Harrisburg on Thursday, Aug. 4 to raise money for the Salvation Army of Harrisburg.

Event organizers in Harrisburg said they made it to about 1,500 free scoops before the weather forced them to close up shop. Although the event was rained out, the companies still donated their pledged $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg.

Organizers say they may reschedule the event for a later date, so stay tuned for more free ice cream.

"We are so grateful for everyone sticking with us as long as possible during the unfortunate weather," Olivia Lake, organizer, said in an email. "Safety is our top priority, but we hope everyone who was able to make it out there had a great time."

Moose Tracks and Hershey Ice Cream initially pledged to donate $1 for each scoop of ice cream given away, with a goal of raising $10,000.

Scoopers handed out both Original Moose Tracks Ice Cream and the new Banana Peanut Butter Moose Tracks, currently only available at Hershey's Ice Cream parlors.

Pennsylvania's capital was the sixth and final stop on the 2022 tour. Hershey's Ice Cream donated the ice cream needed to make this event possible.