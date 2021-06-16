Veto-bound mixed-drink to-go bill passes Pennsylvania Senate

Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation that expands which outlets can sell bottles or cans of mixed hard-alcohol drinks to go.

But Democrats call it a poison pill that will kill other provisions to help restaurants and bars.

The bill passed Wednesday, 26-24.

Originally, the bill had bipartisan support for extending provisions granted to bars and restaurants to help them make money under COVID-19 restrictions.

Wolf’s support changed after Republicans inserted a provision to allow beer-and-wine licensees like grocery stores, bars, restaurants, convenience stores and beer distributors to sell mixed hard-liquor drinks in cans or bottles.

Wolf released the following statement on Tuesday:

“When the election is certified, and the constitutional amendments become effective, the COVID-19 disaster declaration will be terminated. Unfortunately, this termination also applies to the temporary rule created in 2020 to allow for the sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today."