WPMT-FOX43's Matt Maisel aims to win the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off at the 2022 Pa. Farm Show

After finishing in second place in 2021, FOX43's Matt Maisel is aiming to take home the gold this year with his "FOX43 Capitol Treat."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To vote for Matt Maisel to win the competition, click here and vote for FOX43!

WPMT-FOX43's Matt Maisel will be competing against three other media teams from across Pennsylvania for the top spot in the Best Taste Competition and People’s Choice Award in the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off milkshake competition, hosted by the American Dairy Association's North East chapter.

As noted above, the competition has been split into two parts in 2022.

The People's Choice Award will consist entirely of online voting, based off of what the competitors have created.

The second part of the competition is the Best Taste Award, where the four teams will compete live at the Pa. Farm Show on Sat., Jan. 15 for the crown. The People's Choice Award will also be announced then, as well.

This event is held in honor of Pennsylvania’s over 5,700 dairy farm families.

This year, Matt's entry is the FOX43 Capitol Treat!

It's a red, white and blue concoction formed of a chocolate strawberry base, a vanilla middle, and a blueberry topped with whipped cream and sprinkles!

FOX43 Capitol Treat

Ingredients:

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate ice cream

Blueberries

Strawberries

Whole milk

Whipped cream

Red & blue food coloring

Rainbow sprinkles

The polls are open! You can vote until the polls close on Fri., Jan. 14 at 5:00 p.m.