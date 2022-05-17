Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell: How you can get one early

The Mexican Pizza makes its official return this week after it was removed from the menu back in November of 2020.

CLEVELAND — Calling all Taco Bell fans!

The Mexican Pizza makes its official return to the fast food chain starting Thursday, May 19 – but there’s a way you can get one before it’s released on menus nationwide.

How?

Members of Taco Bell’s rewards program are eligible for early access to the Mexican Pizza on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taco Bell confirmed the return of its Mexican Pizza back in April, shutting down months of rumors that it was making a comeback. It has been absent from the menu since Taco Bell dropped it nationwide back in early November 2020.

In case you forgot… The Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend.

It’s listed for $4.49.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

MORE FOOD:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated food story on April 29, 2022.