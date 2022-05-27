Memorial Day Weekend Burger Specials with Iron Hill Brewery

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Hamburger Day is Saturday, May 28.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has been celebrating all month long, with their 31 burgers in 31 days!
The FOX43 Morning Team got a chance to test taste the following burgers specials for the final weekend and Memorial Day:
Chupacraba Burger available Fri., May 27
Fire roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chili spiced onion strings, fiery chipotle mayo
Beer pair: Philly Favorite
Rhythm and Blues Burger available Sat., May 28
Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, 1000 island, arugula
Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter
Hangover Burger available Sun., May 29
Potato hash, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, sriracha ketchup
Beer pair: Lemon Cerveza
Memorial Day Burger available Mon., May 30
Bacon, bacon aioli, bacon-Pig Iron Porter BBQ, smoked gouda, tomato
Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has two locations in Central Pennsylvania that can be found in Lancaster and Hershey.