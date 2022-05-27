Memorial Day Weekend Burger Specials with Iron Hill Brewery

The FOX43 Morning Team got a special taste test of burgers being offered for the Holiday weekend, as part of Iron Hill's 31 burgers in 31 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Hamburger Day is Saturday, May 28.

The FOX43 Morning Team got a chance to test taste the following burgers specials for the final weekend and Memorial Day:

Chupacraba Burger available Fri., May 27

Fire roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chili spiced onion strings, fiery chipotle mayo

Beer pair: Philly Favorite

Rhythm and Blues Burger available Sat., May 28

Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, 1000 island, arugula

Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter

Hangover Burger available Sun., May 29

Potato hash, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, sriracha ketchup

Beer pair: Lemon Cerveza

Memorial Day Burger available Mon., May 30

Bacon, bacon aioli, bacon-Pig Iron Porter BBQ, smoked gouda, tomato

Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter