Food

Memorial Day Weekend Burger Specials with Iron Hill Brewery

The FOX43 Morning Team got a special taste test of burgers being offered for the Holiday weekend, as part of Iron Hill's 31 burgers in 31 days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Hamburger Day is Saturday, May 28.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has been celebrating all month long, with their 31 burgers in 31 days!  

The FOX43 Morning Team got a chance to test taste the following burgers specials for the final weekend and Memorial Day:

Chupacraba Burger available Fri., May 27

Fire roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chili spiced onion strings, fiery chipotle mayo  

Beer pair: Philly Favorite

Rhythm and Blues Burger available Sat., May 28

Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, 1000 island, arugula  

Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter

Hangover Burger available Sun., May 29

Potato hash, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, sriracha ketchup  

Beer pair: Lemon Cerveza

Memorial Day Burger available Mon., May 30

Bacon, bacon aioli, bacon-Pig Iron Porter BBQ, smoked gouda, tomato 

Beer pair: Pig Iron Porter

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has two locations in Central Pennsylvania that can be found in Lancaster and Hershey.

