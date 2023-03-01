Meal Madness Tournament coming to Cumberland County for second year in a row

The competition puts 64 restaurants across Cumberland County into a bracket to determine the "Best Restaurant in the Cumberland Valley."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In Cumberland County people are gearing up for the return of Meal Madness.

For the second year, the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau is launching the area-wide Meal Madness Tournament.

Last year, there were more than 28,000 votes throughout the month, ending with Valley Bistro in Enola taking the crown.

"We absolutely have the best customers in the area if it wasn't for them showing their love and support we wouldn't be where we are today," said Aaron Jumpper the PR manager for the Cumberland Valley Business Bureau.

"This is a great way to highlight it and people can find out about restaurants they don't typically know about," Jumpper continued.

Votes will take place nearly every day until a winner is determined on March 30th.