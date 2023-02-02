Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for a limited time

Both the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark your calendars for Monday, Feb. 20.

The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry are both making their highly anticipated returns to McDonald's menus nationwide.

According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and finished off with a whipped topping.

The fast food chain first introduced the popular seasonal item in 1970, while the OREO Shamrock McFlurry made its debut in 2020.

