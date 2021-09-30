McDonald's reveals McRib will return in November

McDonald's says the McRib contains 520 calories.

CLEVELAND — After months off the menu, McDonald's is set to bring back one of its most-talked about foods. That's right! The McRib is making a comeback later this year.

It comes after McDonald's spent Wednesday afternoon teasing "the most important announcement" on Twitter. The fast food chain later made it official by revealing the return of its McRib.

"Mark ur calendars," McDonald's wrote on Facebook with their announcement Thursday morning.

The post, which had more than 3,000 shares within two hours, indicated the McRib will return on Nov. 1. The McRib's menu resurrection comes earlier this year, too, as 2020's limited run didn't arrive until Dec. 2.

McDonald's says the McRib contains 520 calories.

"The McRib starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun," McDonald's explains in their menu listing. "When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection."