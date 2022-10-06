McDonald's announces return of Halloween Happy Meals

The Boo Buckets are coming back.

INDIANA, USA — "Guess who's coming back?"

McDonald's created a social media frenzy Thursday morning as they announced their popular Halloween Happy Meals are making a comeback.

The meals are served in what fans call a Boo Bucket, which was last available in 2016.

"Now this is the nostalgia we need!" one Facebook commenter said on the post.

"I got the date marked on my calendar for that and I can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back!" another chimed in.

The Boo Buckets were first available back in 1986, which can double as a kid's trick-or-treat pail. The Halloween Happy Meals will be available starting Oct. 18.

The famous trio – McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin – will all be back for a limited time. The Halloween pails also come with skeleton stickers so fans can dress up their pail with spooky designs, McDonald's said in a statement.

The pails will be available until Oct. 31, while supplies last.

The company also recently revealed their adult Happy Meals.

Just like the nostalgic box you remember from childhood, the adult Happy Meal will include a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, french fries, a drink — and the best part — a toy! The toys for grownups include redesigned figurines of McDonald's characters, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new character named "Cactus Buddy."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: