McDonald's Happy Meal toys celebrating Disney World's 50th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of "the most magical place on Earth."

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, the fast food chain is including never-before-seen toys in Happy Meals to celebrate Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.

Here is the full list of toys:

Celebration Mickey Mouse

Celebration Minnie Mouse

Celebration Goofy

Celebration Pluto

Celebration Donald Duck

Celebration Daisy Duck

Celebration Chip

Celebration Dale

Abu and Genie from "Aladdin"

Bambi and Thumper from "Bambi"

Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland"

Cogsworth and Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast"

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse from "Dumbo"

Edna Mode and Frozone from "The Incredibles"

Flounder and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid"

Gus and Jaq from "Cinderella"

HeiHei and Pua from "Moana"

Joe Gardner from "Soul"

Lady and Tramp from "Lady and the Tramp"

Miguel and Dante from "Coco"

Nemo and Dory from "Finding Nemo"

Olaf and Bruni from "Frozen 2"

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket from "Pinocchio"

R2-D2 and BB-8 from "Star Wars"

Rocket and Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy"

Simba, Timon and Pumbaa from "The Lion King"

Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch"

Tinker Bell from "Peter Pan"

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet from "Winnie the Pooh"

Woody and Bo Peep from "Toy Story"

McDonald's is also giving customers a chance to win a family vacation for four to the 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Customers who order a Happy Meal through "Mobile Order" and "Pay" in the McDonald's app will be automatically entered for a chance to win. The contest ends Friday, Oct. 1.

