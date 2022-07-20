x
Food

McAlister's Deli is giving away free tea on July 20

The restaurant chain is celebrating Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32-ounce cup of their famous tea.
Credit: McAlister's
McAlister's Deli Tea

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tea lovers have a new reason to celebrate on Thursday, July 20! 

McAlister's Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of its famous tea. 

Free Tea Day details include:

  • Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.
  • Limit 1 tea per person in-store.
  • Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
  • McAlister’s Deli orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees and the offer excludes third-party delivery orders. 
  • Valid only on 7/20/22. 

There is one McAlister's Deli location currently open in Pennsylvania, located at 4401 Jonestown Rd., Suite 101, in Harrisburg.

